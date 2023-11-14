Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott got real on Josh Allen's offensive struggles after the team fell to 5-5 on Monday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills lost for the second straight time in Week 10, the offensive struggles persisting and Josh Allen's team falling to 5-5 after a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

The turnovers continued at Highmark Stadium on Monday Night Football, and the clock is ticking for a Buffalo team that is now just battling to secure a playoff spot.

Sean McDermott spoke out on his quarterback's struggles after the tight 24-22 defeat.

“I think he's played well at times and then at times he hasn't and you can't turn the ball over,” McDermott said when asked about Allen's confidence and level of play, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. “So, we've got to figure that out.”

Turnovers continue to plague Bills

The Bills offense turned the ball over four times in Week 10, scoring 25 or fewer points for the sixth straight game as the woes continue in Western New York.

“I'm still confident,” a disappointed Allen said about a potential offensive turnaround, “but it's no secret the clock's ticking, got to have some urgency now.”

The urgency is certainly upon the Bills now, as Will Lutz' second-chance game-winning field goal dropped Buffalo to .500, a place no one in the organization imagined they would be at this point in the 2023-24 campaign.

“Turnovers have been the largest culprit, with the Bills' 18 giveaways tied for second in the NFL,” wrote NFL.com's Grant Gordon. “Allen has been the worst offender — in the NFL — as his 11 interceptions and 14 total giveaways lead the league. He had three of the Bills' four on Monday.”

Buffalo is now the No. 10 seed in the AFC.

“Can't turn the ball over, period, let alone four times,” McDermott continued.

After a 3-1 start to the season, things have gone off the rails for a team that was averaging 34.8 points per game. Since a 25-20 Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a 2-4 stretch has this team on the outside looking in.

“It's still high,” Josh Allen said when asked about his confidence level. “Again, we've done it before, I know we can do it, it's just a matter of doing it.”

The Bills will look to turn what is becoming a nightmare season around in Week 11 against the also struggling New York Jets.