Josh Allen may have pulled a Ryan Fitzpatrick while facing a tough Broncos secondary and an efficient Russell Wilson in their Bills loss.

Josh Allen is having one of the most inconsistent seasons of his career. He can outgun Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in one night while also having poor individual performance on the next. Their match against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson was a glaring example of this. The Buffalo Bills quarterback hit an all-time low only hit by Ryan Fitzpatrick which may explain his underperformance this season.

Josh Allen now leads all quarterbacks in the league in interceptions. He recorded his 11th pick against the Broncos secondary which spelled the difference between their win and a loss. Moreover, the Bills' offensive engine also notched his sixth-straight game with an interception. This is the longest streak by a Bills quarterback since Ryan Fitzpatrick got the unfortunate feat a little over 12 years ago, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Efficiency was a huge problem when he went toe-to-toe against the Broncos secondary. They limited the Bills superstar to 15 completions on 26 attempts while forcing two crucial interceptions. This was a far cry from Russell Wilson who had only missed five passes and gave his team two trips to the end zone.

It did not help that the Bills could not capitalize on the Broncos rush game's inefficiency on third down. Denver got 8 of 19 on their third attempt for a 10-yard run. Moreover, losing two fumbles was also a crucial mistake during all of this. Overall, Allen left a lot to be desired in his play style against Wilson and his squad. But, this also does not excuse the other shortcomings that they faced.