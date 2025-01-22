For the first time since 2020, the Buffalo Bills are back in the AFC Championship and by no surprise, they will face a familiar foe — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo and KC have met three times in the playoffs in the last four years, including the AFC title game in '20 where the defending Super Bowl champions had their way with the Bills. Needless to say, these two teams are very familiar with each other and quarterback Josh Allen echoed that sentiment during his press conference on Wednesday.

Via Joe Buscaglia:

“Bills QB Josh Allen on the familiarity playing the Chiefs: so many times over the last five years: ‘They know who we are, and we know who they are. It all comes down to who executes.'”

The Bills actually beat the Chiefs during the regular season by a score of 30-21 in November. However, as Allen voiced after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, that doesn't mean anything when it comes to Sunday's contest:

“The regular season is what the regular season is, and it doesn't matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn't really matter,” the Bills QB said. “It's hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It's a team that we beat early in the season, but it's not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense, and I can't tell you enough now. I don't know much about it because I've been focusing on the Ravens, so we'll get into that tomorrow.”

The AFC Championship will definitely come down to execution. Both teams are very good. Allen is right. We're all expecting an absolute battle at Arrowhead Stadium and it's a chance for the Bills signal-caller to finally get his revenge on Kansas City in the playoffs.

There is no shortage of motivation for Allen and the rest of this Buffalo roster.