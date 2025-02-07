Josh Allen showed up at the NFL Honors on Thursday with a serious purpose. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was named MVP for the first time in his seven-year career. Allen won the award over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a close vote.

With the MVP, Allen receives a $1.5 million bonus, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen completed 307 passes on 483 attempts for 3,731 yards 28 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions, leading Buffalo to a 13-4 record and a trip to the AFC title game. The award was imminent for Allen, as he's become masterful as a dual-threat QB. He's one of the most physical runners in history, and his throwing accuracy and playmaking ability in the clutch during games was the best that its ever looked.

Josh Allen wins MVP despite lack of receiving weapons on the Bills

It would be foolish to suggest that Allen won't have a legitimate shot to repeat next year. For that to happen, though, the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have to get their franchise gunslinger more help on the offensive side of the football.

Khalil Shakir stepped into the WR1 role admirably when the team lost Stefon Diggs last offseason. Shakir became Allen's go-to receiver, hauling in 76 passes on 100 targets, 821 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills opted to try and spread the ball around much more offensively, and become more of a run-heavy team in the 2024-25 campaign. But Allen's numbers through the air took a major hit, as a result.

If he's going to win another MVP, then the Bills may have to begin a search for a top-tier receiver in a trade, free agency, or through the NFL Draft. Financially, it's going to be a challenging feat for Buffalo, but there is bound to be some playmakers out there who would want to team up with Allen.