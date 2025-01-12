Buffalo got a key defender back on the field, but the referees didn’t make Josh Allen happy. However, the Buffalo Bills quarterback kept doing his thing. On a fourth-down play with a six-point third-quarter lead, Allen pulled off his best magic act yet with a miracle touchdown versus the Broncos, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Allen’s play and Ty Johnson’s sweet catch gave the Bills a 19-7 lead. Check out this photo as posted on X by Joshua Bessex.

Ty Johnson with a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

The Bills expanded it to 21-7 with a successful 2-point conversion.

The connection gave Allen 15 of 19 passing for 154 yards and the score. He also racked up 42 yards on seven carries to that point as the second-seeded Bills took control of the game against the No. 7 Broncos.

Bills QB Josh Allen off to good start in playoffs

This is a big postseason for Allen, who desperately wants to ascend to the level of Super Bowl quarterback. It begins with taking care of business against the Broncos.

With that win, bigger fish must be fried. The powerful Baltimore Ravens would be up next. That would be a showdown between Allen and Lamar Jackson, who appear to be in a dead heat for NFL MVP honors.

Allen has four Pro Bowl seasons under his belt, and has been in the MVP running multiple times. He finished second in 2020 and third in 2022.

This is Allen's year, according to head coach Sean McDermott's comments on nfl.com.

“Josh Allen is the MVP,” McDermott said. “I've been around this league long enough to know, to see MVPs every year for many years, and what he has done on this team and this organization, in this community — and no offense to anybody else — but I have a hard time believing that someone's done more.”

But Allen would probably trade the MVP honor for a chance to run through the potential Jackson-Patrick Mahomes gauntlet that the AFC playoff chase requires.