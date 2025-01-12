The Buffalo Bills are ready to take their first steps towards earning a trip to New Orleans this February. Buffalo is hosting Denver for a Wild Card matchup on Sunday, with the Bills heavily favored to win. The Bills have already overcome some adversity during the early stretches of the game.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson left the game during the first quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. Thankfully, it appears that Johnson avoided a serious injury.

Johnson has cleared concussion protocol, per the team's social media. He is questionable to return with a neck injury.

This is big news for the Bills on defense. Johnson is one of the most important pieces of Buffalo's secondary. He is sticky in coverage and regularly plays in the slot, allowing him to get active in the running game as well.

Johnson returned to the field for Buffalo's next defensive possession in the second quarter.

Johnson being questionable to return did not mean he is guaranteed to play during the rest of the game. However, it does confirm that the early hit he suffered did not cause a serious enough injury to rule him out for the rest of the game.

It will be interesting to see how Buffalo treats his injury throughout the final three quarters of the game.

Bo Nix on facing Bills' Von Miller in playoffs

The Bills match up well against the Broncos. Josh Allen is one of the best QBs in the NFL, while rookie Bo Nix is playing in his first ever playoff game.

Nix spoke about that pressure before Sunday's game, especially since he will be facing off against Broncos legend Von Miller.

“He was the contributor, the main player for that Super Bowl team on defense and he made some great plays that day for the Super Bowl and also that year. A great guy to have in this organization,” Nix said per Broncos reporter Zac Stevens on X.

The Bills signed Von Miller to a massive free agent contract back in 2022. The two sides renegotiated that contract during this past offseason.

“But now he’s on the opposing team and now we have to face him,” Nix added. “So, we know the strengths he has, they’re really talented up front, especially on the edge. They’re athletic, rangy, they’re gonna do a good job of trying to disrupt the game. Just like all those other good players that we’ve played throughout the year with different edge guys, we’ve just gotta do our best to contain them and not let them just take over the game.”

Nix settled in well, throwing a touchdown pass on the first drive of the game. However, Buffalo's defense put the clamps on after that and look to carry a lead into halftime.

Buffalo gets the ball to the start the second half.