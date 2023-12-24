The Bills quarterback has racked up some impressive stats for the fourth straight season.

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, and quarterback Josh Allen just accomplished a Tom Brady-like feat.

With a passing touchdown and a pair of rushing touchdowns at the time of this writing, Allen has now had four seasons with 40 combined rushing and passing touchdowns. The feat puts him in rare air, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN:

“Per @ESPNStatsInfo: This is Josh Allen’s 4th season with 40 combined passing & rushing TDs, tying Tom Brady for the 2nd-most seasons in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers holds the record with 6.”

With back-to-back wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, the Bills are back in true playoff contention. This season has not gone to plan for the Bills, who lost to teams they shouldn't have like the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. They were nearly written off in the middle of the year when they dropped to 6-6 but are now viewed as one of the teams no one wants to face in January.

Allen recently spoke on the team's issues this season.

“It's not been the easiest of seasons, obviously. We're sitting here at 8-6. We understand, we're very self-aware, we're a team that's got a lot of veteran leadership, so we understand the type of situation that we're in. We're in the playoffs right now. Our backs are against the wall, and we really got to win our next few games to have a chance at the playoffs. It's a very competitive year this year. At times there have been games where we haven't played up to our standards. We messed around, we found out. I think the best ball that we're gonna play is still in front of us. We're working hard as a team, just trying to be the best versions of ourselves,”