The Bills landed zero All-Pros on the NFLPA's list, but don't expect Josh Allen to raise a stink about it.

A furious late season push resulted in another AFC East title for the Buffalo Bills, along with the conference's second seed in the playoffs. It also resulted in zero Bills making the All-Pro team, a fact that rolled off quarterback Josh Allen like an overeager pass rusher.

The NFLPA released its All-Pro team on Wednesday, and neither Allen nor any of his teammates were featured. His reaction? “Go Bills,” per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Starting in 2022, the NFLPA released its own All-Pro team. It's voted on by active NFL players on a team roster only, and players cannot vote for themselves or their teammates.

Players vote at their position group, and against positional groups they line up against. (So wide receivers vote for All-Pro wide receivers, as well as cornerbacks and safeties.) Two “core” special team members are nominated by leaders from each team.

Allen, Bills content regardless

Instead of personal accolades, Allen and the Bills will instead have to take comfort in the fact that they are hosting a playoff game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This despite a season that took until Week 14 to kick into high gear.

Buffalo got to their Week 13 bye with a 6-6 record. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins improved to 9-3 that weekend and appeared to have the AFC East all sewn up. The Bills were already on their second offensive coordinator of the season by that point, and the only thing consistent about their play as a team was how inconsistent it was.

But a Week 14 upset over the Kansas City Chiefs started a five-game win streak. That streak culminated in a victory over the Dolphins in Week 18 for the divisional crown, Buffalo's fourth consecutive.

Now Allen and Co. enter the postseason scorching out and will make for a formidable opponent for any team in the AFC. They simply won't have any All-Pro team members to put on the field.