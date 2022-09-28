Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.

On Tuesday, the Bills quarterback joined Kyle Brandt’s Basement segment, where they talked about that game. Allen was asked what they said to one another during that moment.

“After the game I go to seek out every quarterback win or lose… just to pay respect and say what’s up and say good game and stay healthy… We exchanged some words on how much respect and admiration we have for each other,” Allen said.

It was a particularly grueling loss for the Bills. Statistically they dominated the game. They ran 90 plays to Miami’s 39. Buffalo held the ball for over 40 minutes and out-gained the Dolphins by almost 300 yards. But the Bills inability to win short yardage situations once again hurt them.

The Bills had first and goal inside the five yard line in the final minutes of the game. They ran four plays and could not punch it in. After the Dolphins punted the ball off their own player for a safety, the Bills got the ball back on a free kick. But players were cramping up and down the sideline because of the heat. Buffalo eventually failed to get into position to win the game.

Things are not going to get any easier. They travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this weekend.