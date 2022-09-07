Josh Allen weapon Dawson Knox signs 4-year extension with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills are hoping the 2022 season will be the one that sees them hoisting the Lombardi trophy when all is said and done. After coming up short the past two seasons thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and company believe that they finally have all the pieces in place to emerge as the top team in the NFL this season.

Allen of course has become the face of one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and while he’s a big reason for that, he also has some great playmakers helping him out on offense. One of them is tight end Dawson Knox, who broke out for the Bills last season with a nine touchdown campaign.

Knox was entering the final year of his contract heading into the 2022 season, and was in line to hit free agency after the season’s end. Knox has made it clear he wants to stay in Buffalo, though, sending a clear message to his team before the start of the season.

It looks like Knox’s wish has come true, as the Bills have handed him a four-year extension right before the start of the 2022 season, ensuring that Allen will have one of his favorite red zone targets on the team for the foreseeable future.

The #Bills and TE Dawson Knox have agreed to a four-year extension through 2026, sources say. pic.twitter.com/gSAfFYh7po — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 7, 2022

This a well earned deal for Knox. While every team focused on slowing down Stefon Diggs last season, Knox emerged as the Bills silent killer in the red zone, and he used his strong 2021 season to earn himself a new deal. Knox figures to play a big role in Buffalo’s offense over the next few seasons, and as Allen and the rest of the Bills offense continues to improve, it’s reasonable to expect his production to continue to increase over the next few seasons.