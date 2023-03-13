Josh Allen is getting some extra protection from his offensive line now that the Buffalo Bills have agreed in principle to sign former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to a three year contract worth $23 million, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Bills have only one thing on their mind this offseason- the Lombardi Trophy. While it might not be flashy, adding pass protection is vital for a franchise now entrenched in Super Bowl-or-bust territory.

McGovern, not to be confused with the free agent center of the same name, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2019. He became a full-time starter last season and earned a respectable pass blocking grade of 74.8 by Pro Football Focus. Defenses have to work hard to rattle him, as he only gave up two sacks and was penalized just once. Last year’s left guard Rodger Saffold was flagged 10 times, so this could be a significant upgrade.

Buffalo could use that type of discipline on their unit, given that they struggled to consistently thwart incoming pressure. Allen was sacked 33 times, which was the 13th most in the NFL. That will need to change in order for the team to finally reach an AFC Championship. Assuming he is afforded a bit more time to work, Allen’s 14 interceptions from this past season should go down and the offense’s overall efficiency go up.

McGovern is just a piece of that puzzle, but one who the Bills feel is instrumental in reviving their O-Line. Finding potential gems in the trenches at a reasonable price in NFL Free Agency is essential now that Josh Allen’s extension is set to kick in.