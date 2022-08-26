Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza hasn’t even played a single minute in the NFL, but he’s already making a lot of noise. Unfortunately, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Araiza’s elite skills as a kicker — thus the nickname “Punt God” — the 22-year-old has now seen his name dragged into a horrifying set of accusations involving the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl. According to the lawsuit, Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates allegedly raped the teenager during an off-campus party in October of 2021.

PFT has now reached out to the league to ask for their comment on this shocking development, but at this point, the NFL has refused to do so:

“We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time,” the league said in an email to PFT.

According to PFT’s report, the harsh reality here is that the league is technically powerless in terms of issuing any sanctions for Matt Araiza simply because the alleged incident transpired before he was drafted. As such, the NFL would not be able to punish Araiza in relation to this case even if they wanted to.

The Bills, on the other hand, are in a different position. They could very well decide to cut the embattled punter amid these truly damaging accusations. You can be sure that they won’t jump the gun here, though. The team has already announced that they are conducting a thorough investigation on the matter, which should determine their course of action.