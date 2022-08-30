Matt Araiza’s parents hit back with scorching defense of son amid gang rape allegations

The parents of ex-Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza have finally broken their silence to defend their son against from the onslaught he has been getting from the public since news of gang rape allegations involving the “Punt God” surfaced over the weekend (h/t Daily Mail).

“The rule of law is innocent until proven guilty. That is not our experience. There has been a war waged against our son. He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media,” Matt Araiza’s parents said.

“People have taken his information as factual, when it is not. He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death. He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family.”

Matt Araiza’s family stands by the current facts at hand that no one has been proven guilty yet. Moreover, there have been zero arrests so far and the San Diego Police have also not publicly revealed the identity of any suspects.

In any case, Matt Araiza’s future in football is now in great jeopardy. The Bills released him shortly after the news of the lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe against Araiza and his companions surfaced.

Matt Araiza was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills and essentially installed him as their punter for the 2022 NFL season when they released veteran Matt Haack.