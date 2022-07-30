The Buffalo Bills are looking to avenge their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. After a slew of changes to their roster, this team is trying to punch their way to the top of the AFC. However, it seems like they have already suffered a number of setbacks during training camp.

During the Bills’ training camp session, star free safety Micah Hyde had an awkward fall on a play. Hyde would come up limping after the play, seemingly favoring his right leg. A few minutes after that, he was carted off the field. The team would later reveal that Micah Hyde suffered a hip/glute injury on the aforementioned play. (via Matthew Bové)

Quick update: It’s a hip/glute injury for safety Micah Hyde. He’s still being evaluated. Dion Dawkins was excused today for personal reasons. #BillsMafia @WKBW — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 29, 2022

That’s a rough blow to a team already missing one of their key secondary players. Star cornerback Tre’Davious White was placed on the PUP list earlier as he continues to rehab his torn ACL he suffered late last season. The team was hoping that the rock-solid duo of Hyde and Jordan Poyer could hold down the fort. Unfortunately, the former seems to have suffered his own injury.

The Bills have slowly but surely climbed their way to the upper echelon of the AFC. Off the back of Josh Allen’s incredible arm, they have been a perennial playoff contender in the last few years. However, they are yet to make it all the way to the Super, getting stymied by the Chiefs time and time again.

With a revamped defense and Allen’s might on offense, the team is looking to make a serious run for the throne this year. Hopefully, Hyde’s injury isn’t too serious.