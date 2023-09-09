It looks like Micah Hyde's long-awaited return to the Buffalo Bills won't be further delayed.

Initially there were fears about the availability of the veteran safety heading to Monday's showdown with the New York Jets. He had a back injury that recently flared up, causing him to miss practice last Wednesday. Hyde hasn't played in a regular season game since Week 2 of the 2022 season due to a neck injury, and so news of his latest injury sparked concerns that it could be another long-term issue.

Fortunately, that's not the case. Hyde was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, which was a good sign that his latest health setback isn't significant. Now, according to the latest updates, he has been removed from the Bills' injury report. That means he's good to go when they take on the Jets for Monday Night Football, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

For what it's worth, Micah Hyde did say on Friday that he's feeling good and will be active against the Jets. Nonetheless, as everyone knows, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to injuries until teams make it official. Luckily for Bills fans, the Buffalo franchise was quick to remove him from the injury report.

The Bills could really use more help as they face a motivated Jets squad led by Aaron Rodgers. New York has Super Bowl aspirations, but Buffalo knows very well they can't give them that much confidence since they are division rivals.

Hyde, a two-time Pro Bowler since joining the Bills in 2017, can certainly be a game-changer for the team.