The bad weather continues to affect the city of Buffalo, as a travel ban remains in effect a day before the Bills-Steelers playoff game.

The weather in Buffalo, New York is still causing quite a bother. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a travel ban remains in effect Sunday morning, as the bad weather already caused a delay of the Bills-Steelers AFC playoff game.

“My top priority is to keep New Yorkers safe, and this winter storm continues to pose a life and safety risk,” Hochul said, via WGRZ.com. “While there are some areas that are no longer experiencing whiteout conditions, much of Erie County remains unsafe for motorists. Please take precautions, monitor local forecasts and take steps to keep you and your family safe.”

Hochul received criticism on social media for pushing for a delay of the game, from Sunday into Monday. But blizzard like conditions, with high wind speeds and swirling snow, were filmed at the Bills' stadium on Saturday. The city asked fans for help to get snow off of the field. A snow storm with white-out conditions is still causing major problems in the city of Buffalo into Sunday.

“Crews are working to safely clear roads and restore power,” Hochul said on social media.

The Bills-Steelers game is now scheduled for Monday at 4:30 pm. But roads are not expected to be in good condition by then due to the bad weather, and it will certainly be difficult for fans to travel north from Pittsburgh to get to the game. There's a chance that the game could be postponed again, but that could cause additional problems for the league and affect upcoming playoff games.

The Steelers are 10-7 on the season entering Monday's game. The Bills are 11-6.