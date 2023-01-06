By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

This week has been tumultuous and highly emotional surrounding the Buffalo Bills and the NFL amid Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury. Thankfully, things have taken a turn for the better recently. It’s been reported that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and actually attended a Bills team meeting Friday morning, speaking to his teammates for the first time.

That is miraculous considering where things were just 48 hours ago. Nevertheless, the NFL is doing right by Hamlin. Throughout the league this weekend, there will be tributes and shows of support for the Bills safety, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

It is not mandated, but recommended to each home team to have a pregame moment of support for Hamlin and his family. This specific comment in part will be utilized by the public announcer at each game.

“Throughout the week, the entire NFL family have been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.”

All of the home teams also have the option of painting the number “3” at each 30-yard-line in Bills blue. During pregame, players around the league are expected to wear “Love for Damar 3” Nike t-shirts in a show of support. Bills players themselves will wear something similar but using the team’s royal blue.

Bills players will also be wearing “3” patches on their jerseys.

By now, just about everyone in the country is aware of Hamlin’s situation. It was heartbreaking for the country to watch on live television and clearly impacted so many of us. Hamlin’s GoFundMe has raised almost $8 million since the injury, with funds going toward helping children in need because that’s who Hamlin is.