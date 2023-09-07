Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines lost his 2023 season over the summer due to an injury off of the field. While out in North Carolina in July, Hines was struck and injured by a jet-skier while sitting stationary on his own jet-ski. The collision tore Hines' ACL, and is forcing him to miss the entire 2023 NFL season.

Hines has decided to take legal action against the jet-skier and those responsible for the injury. His lawyer, Brad Sohn, released the following statement:

“According to North Carolina authorities, Nyheim Hines was struck by a recklessly operating jet-skier traveling at potentially 40mph and in violation of North Carolina’s minimum watercraft education training requirements. The reckless operator was cited by authorities as causing the accident. Nyheim, who has his boating license and was likely traveling at about 10mph was cited and has engaged my office to hold the necessary parties accountable for ending his season and costing him potentially many millions of dollars. Why someone elected to rent a jet-ski to to such a person and why this person chose to do so are questions my office will be looking into very closely in the coming weeks. I look forward to doing everything I can to put the pieces back together for Nyheim, who is a terrific person and client,” via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Hines underwent surgery shortly after the incident and will spend the season recovering. He joined the Bills in the middle of the 2022 season when he was traded from the Indianapolis Colts. Since the injury, he has been placed on the team's Non-Football Injury list.