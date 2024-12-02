During a snow-filled cross-conference battle between the struggling San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen reminded the league— including Patrick Mahomes— that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Not only is he an incredible passer, but he's an improvisational genius with the ball in his hands, as he proved again in this Sunday night matchup.

While up 21-3 against the 49ers, Allen found wide receiver Amari Cooper for a short-yard gain, but before Cooper was taken down, he lateraled the ball back to his quarterback. After catching the lateral from Cooper, Allen rushed forward, reaching for the pylon, and found the end zone.

With this feat, Allen joins a very exclusive group of NFL players in the touchdown trifecta club, per Stathole on X.

Expand Tweet

And as social media does, they went crazy over Allen's monumental score. Even in the frigid conditions, Allen continued playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league. Thanks to his 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame, he's a threat with the ball in his hands.

After this play, defensive coordinators will have a new instillation when they play the Bills: The lateral-prevention drill.

Considering the recent addition of rugby-like plays in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, it's more likely that defenses have a game plan to stop down-field laterals. However, as seen on Allen's touchdown, the 49ers weren't expecting it at all.

Bills QB Josh Allen impresses social media, Patrick Mahomes with viral touchdown

Following Allen's viral touchdown pass and reception— since he was awarded both, statistically— social media lost their mind. Even Mahomes chimed in, giving his raw reaction to Allen's touchdown.

“That was lit,” Mahomes wrote on X, following his message with a laughing emoji and two fire emojis.

Along with Mahomes, others reacted to the potential league MVP's spectacular touchdown, including popular sports content creator Brett Kollmann.

“The Bills are starting to do random Chiefs bulls*** now,” Kollmann wrote on X. “It is finally their time.”

Considering how jaw-dropping Allen's touchdown truly was, nearly everyone with an internet connection hopped into the online discussion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

And with the end of the season nearing, Allen might've just helped his MVP case with the memorable lateral touchdown.