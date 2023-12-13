Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce comments on the decision to make a lateral pass and extend the play against the Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke on the infamous lateral play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, giving some insight on what he saw to make the pass and his thoughts on the play. Kelce completed a pass to Kadarius Toney, which resulted in a touchdown that could have sealed a win for the Chiefs, but it was called back after an offensive offsides was ruled against Toney.

“Dude it was such a bang, bang. I caught it, turned upfield, saw the single high safety, I knew it was man coverage, knew I had broke the contain angle of the guy chasing me. When I made the safety that was coming down, when I broke his angle I knew it was one-on-one… He was the only guy left, the only guy on that side of the field. I know KT was over there from the route he ran and I saw him out of the corner of my eye in a lateral position, in a position where I knew if I could get him the ball I knew he had space to score a touchdown,” said Kelce, via the New Heights podcast.

The Chiefs have been on the wrong end of mishaps in the fourth quarter multiple times this season, some due to challenges with the referees, and others due to offensive inefficiency. They've shown clear problems in both communication and execution, leading to an 8-5 record. While they're well above .500, this is certainly subpar in Chiefs standards.

“It was close. Actually, when it left my hand I thought it got tipped… It was extremely close, so you probably won't see me doing that every single game, I promise you guys. That was a little too close for comfort,” said Kelce.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has some electric players on his roster like Kelce, Toney, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes who like to be creative and extend plays. It's worked for them in the past, but Kelce's incredible play to Toney won't count this time.