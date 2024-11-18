In just three games with the Buffalo Bills, Amari Cooper is already singing the praises of quarterback Josh Allen. Following the Bills’ thrilling 30-21 victory over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, Cooper heaped accolades on Allen, who delivered yet another MVP-worthy performance to solidify Buffalo’s position as one of the NFL’s elite teams.

“The league has stars, and he’s one of them,” Cooper said postgame. “He’s just a tremendous talent, and some guys are just made to play ball. I’ve been having a lot of joy since I’ve been here – we’ve won every game. It’s been cool.”

Allen was instrumental in the Bills' statement win, making big plays in crucial moments, including a career-highlight 26-yard scramble on 4th-and-2 to put the Bills ahead by nine late in the game. His ability to extend plays and make clutch decisions continues to set him apart as a legitimate MVP contender, rivaling Lamar Jackson for the league’s top individual honor.

Bills defeat the undefeated Chiefs in Week 11

After being sidelined for two games due to injury, Cooper returned on Sunday to remind everyone why he’s a five-time Pro Bowler. The veteran wide receiver caught two passes for 55 yards, including an impressive 30-yard sideline grab in the first quarter that showcased his elite route-running and experience. Cooper’s contributions, though limited, were crucial to Buffalo’s offensive rhythm, and his presence has elevated the Bills’ receiving corps since his arrival via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

“The Josh Allen experience at this magnitude has been phenomenal,” Cooper said. “He’s a great player – the old adage, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations, and that’s exactly what he did.”

Cooper also reflected on the joy of being part of a winning culture after enduring tough stretches in Cleveland. “When you’re a kid and you’re dreaming of football, this is the game you dream about,” he added, underscoring his excitement about playing with one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.

While Allen and Cooper stole the spotlight, Buffalo’s supporting cast also delivered. Khalil Shakir continued to showcase his potential, hauling in multiple key catches, including a gutsy 10-yard grab during a drive that ultimately ended with Allen’s signature rushing touchdown.

Shakir finished the game with 70 receiving yards, further solidifying his role in Buffalo’s high-powered offense. The Bills’ ability to spread the ball around and rely on multiple playmakers has made them one of the league’s most dangerous teams. With Cooper adding experience and precision to a receiving corps already flourishing under Allen’s leadership, the Bills look poised for a deep playoff run.

With their latest win, the Bills improved to 9-2, strengthening their hold on a top playoff seed in the AFC. For Cooper, the transition to Buffalo has been seamless, and his chemistry with Allen is evident. “Big-time players make big-time plays,” Cooper reiterated, a sentiment that applies to both him and Allen as they continue to deliver on the field. The Bills will look to build on their momentum as they face another tough test next week, but with Allen leading the charge and Cooper back in the fold, Buffalo’s prospects are brighter than ever.