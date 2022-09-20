Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have undeniable Super Bowl potential in 2022. After falling just short a season ago, the Bills are motivated this year. Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and shared his honest thoughts on the Bills’ Super Bowl chances this season.

“I think this Bills team is primed to make a deep run and possibly win a championship,” Tomlinson said. “What does it take to do that? You got to have the experience. You gotta get there, you gotta be there, make deep runs.”

Tomlinson went on to explain that the Bills have a “great core” of players who can learn from past experiences and make a deep playoff run. He added that they could use a bit of luck from an injury perspective. Additionally, Tomlinson said the cold Buffalo weather could benefit the Bills in the long run.

Finally, Tomlinson concluded by making a bold statement about the entire AFC.

“I think there are some super talented teams in the AFC,” he said. “So I believe whoever comes out of the AFC will probably win the championship. Because those teams in the AFC are going to beat the h*ll out of each other this season.”

The Bills are led by Josh Allen and their elite offense. However, Buffalo’s imposing defense is what sets them apart. This is a Bills team that is certainly primed for a Super Bowl run. As Tomlinson mentioned, winning the AFC will be difficult.

But Buffalo might just have what it takes.