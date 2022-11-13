Published November 13, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Sunday’s clash of NFL titans between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings ended in an outrageously entertaining fashion, with the Vikings emerging with the overtime win with a final score of 33-30. In the aftermath of the loss, and the 6-3 Bills falling out of first place in the AFC East, a bitter taste filled the mouths of the players in the locker room. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, quarterback Josh Allen reflected on the loss.

“That’s on me. Can’t have that,” said Allen regarding the goalline fumble that proved costly late in the fourth quarter:

WOW!!! The Bills fumble the ball at the goal line and it leads to a Vikings touchdown 🤯pic.twitter.com/rwLFHHkxj3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

Allen, who entered Week 10 with uncertainty surrounding his health, said his elbow injury did not affect his performance against the Vikings, per Getzenberg. However, despite the damage, Allen did not have his best day on the box score. The former Pro Bowler tossed two interceptions on Sunday, in addition to 330 yards and a single touchdown that went to wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the second quarter. Running back Devin Singletary added two rushing touchdowns of his own to go with 47 yards in the loss.

Despite the valiant effort of the Bills’ offensive contributors, Week 10’s performance will be remembered for the mistakes made in critical situations at the conclusion of the wild affair. Next for Josh Allen and the Bills is a home game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Will Allen and the offense learn from their mistakes and emerge victorious next week? Can the Bills keep their hope of being the top seed in the AFC alive and secure home-field advantage in the playoffs?