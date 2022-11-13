Published November 13, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills have kept things awfully hush-hush on the injury status of star quarterback Josh Allen. After fears of a major injury to his UCL were alleviated, the question has now turned to just how big of a role he’ll be able to play in their Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen is active Sunday in a battle between two conference heavyweights. Based on a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, he’s likely to start as well. The reason Buffalo is comfortable enough to let him go out at all seems to be because it can’t get much worse than it is from any in-game strain.

Via ESPN:

“Bills officials spent intensive time this past week leaning on and listening to their doctors and other arm specialists, and the team was reassured that Allen is not at any added risk to make the injury worse if he plays Sunday against the Vikings, sources said.”

Given that we’re not in those Bills meetings with doctors and experts elaborating on Josh Allen’s injury, it’s hard to speculate on whether or not the decision is the right one. While the risk factor is said to not be heightened at all, it’s also hard to imagine that playing in a game where grown men run to tackle you isn’t the best way to get through a healing period for your ailing elbow.

Of course, if Josh Allen can play through injury in Week 10 then the team, the player, and its fans would want him to given the serious implications of the contest against the Vikings, who stand at 7-1 compared to the Bills’ 6-2 record.