The Buffalo Bills have joined the fun with the NFL trade deadline nearing, as they've acquired help for their secondary in a deal with the Green Bay Packers. The Bills are trading for Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, league sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bills-Packers Rasul Douglas trade compensation

The Bills dealt a third-round pick to the Packers for Douglas and a fifth rounder, per Rapoport. Buffalo was in need of help in the back end after All-Pro Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury back in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Douglas, 29, is a seven-year veteran with 57 games of starting experience in his career. A third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during his rookie year, then was waived by Philly back in 2020 before landing with the Carolina Panthers for a season.

The Packers signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad back in October of 2021, and Douglas never looked back, as he has been a key piece to the Green Bay defense since.

Douglas broke out in 2021, tallying five interceptions, including two defensive touchdowns, 57 tackles and 13 passes defended in just 12 games. His stellar year earned him a three-year, $21 million contract extension from the Packers in 2022.

Now, Douglas will look to help a Bills defense that has had their fair share of struggles in the back end since White went down to injury.

Meanwhile, the Packers, 2-5 and losers of four straight, have seemingly come to terms with the fact that 2023 will be a building year.