The Buffalo Bills fell short of expectations last season as they let the Kansas City Chiefs come into their stadium and beat them in front of their home crowd. It was a disastrous ending to an otherwise enjoyable season that showed the team still has a ways to go to be Super Bowl caliber.
This offseason is bringing about the usual changes including a new deal for a stalwart defender that was just announced.
Meanwhile, the Bills are moving on with certain aspects of the team including the offensive line, which parted ways with a well known player. A renegotiated contract for Von Miller has fans daydreaming about a hard-hitting defense.
Now, Taylor Rapp is expected to be back after his contract was announced.
Rapp's New Bills Contract Announced
Taylor Rapp is a 26-year-old safety who compiled 33 solo tackles for the Bills last season. The former Washington Huskies defender also had two passes defensed and one interception along the way.
Rapp is just one player Bills fans hope can take the team to the next level, and the former number two overall pick's three-year, $14.5 million deal ensures that he will be a part of the team's plans for years to come.
Rapp is known for his physical play, with 50 tackles total along with the aforementioned 33 assisted takedowns.
Trubisky Returns to Bills
Aside from Rapp, QB Mitch Trubisky has returned to the Bills after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky was selected second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and will provide insurance should starter Josh Allen have any injury struggles this upcoming season.