Mitchell Trubisky is back in a familiar place. Released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early goings of the 2024 NFL offseason, Trubisky is now back with the Buffalo Bills after agreeing to terms with the AFC East franchise, according to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network.
“The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal. The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that.”
Mitchell Trubisky returns to the Bills
Trubisky served as Josh Allen's backup during the 2021 NFL season and he is expected to reprise that role in 2024. The Bills are always going to be Allen's team so long as he's healthy, so Trubisky will act mostly as an insurance in the position for Buffalo, which finished the 2023 NFL season with an 11-6 record.
During his first stint with the Bills, Trubisky, selected by the Chicago Bears second overall at the 2017 NFL Draft, appeared in six games and passed for just 43 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception.
After his initial stint with the Bills, Trubisky found a job with the Steelers, who signed him to a two-year deal worth $11.25 million. During his time in the AFC North division, the former North Carolina Tar Heels star recorded 1,884 passing yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes across 12 games. He went just 2-5 as a starter for the Steelers.