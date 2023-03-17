With a $250,000 roster bonus looming for the veteran playmaker, the Buffalo Bills made the decision to release Isaiah McKenzie in a move that won’t be making star quarterback Josh Allen happy.

McKenzie was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia, where he stood out as a special teams player and multi-positional weapon.

In 2018, McKenzie was released by the Broncos and subsequently signed by the Buffalo Bills. McKenzie would finish the 2018 season with 18 receptions for 179 yards for a 9.9 yard per reception average. He would also tally two rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry and amass 337 return yards.

Since 2018, McKenzie has amassed 1,316 receiving yards, 1,384 return yards and 226 rushing yards in the regular season, while amassing 17 total touchdowns. He hasn’t been as productive in the postseason, with 95 receiving yards, 57 return yards, and 53 rushing yards since 2019. However, his big play ability routinely shows thanks to his breathtaking combination of speed and elusiveness.

Despite being a fan favorite in Buffalo, McKenzie has had his share of issue, including the slippery fingers that led to him losing his spot as returner for a couple of games. The Bills seemed to be looking to a future without McKenzie after signing receiver Deonte Hardy earlier this week.

McKenzie also seemed to know something was brewing, tweeting out a cryptic message to Bills general manager Brandon Beane prior to the team signing Hardy.

Harty, an All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selection in 2019, has amassed 2,659 return yards in the regular season.