Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and punt returner Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two-year, $13.5 million max contract with the Buffalo Bills in NFL Free Agency, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Deonte Hardy will get a $9.5 million base salary and $5 million fully guaranteed in his newly-signed contract.

Harty spent four seasons with the Saints since New Orleans signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. Harty earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl games and a spot on the All-Pro team as a punt returner when the then-22-year-old receiver earned a total of 338 punt return yards and 644 kick return yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Deonte Harty suffered what was described as a “significant toe injury” in a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Harty suffered the injury on a first-quarter kickoff return. He was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

The Saints tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 595 kick return yards, putting them towards the bottom of the league, while earning 243 punt return yards. Buffalo gained 276 punt return yards and 908 kick return yards, taking the sixth-place spot in the league for total kick return yards behind the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, among others.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bills restructured the contract of wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Tuesday, adding about $5.4 million in cap space room during NFL Free Agency.

Diggs discussed closing the gap between the Bills and the AFC’s playoff contenders on an HBO’s The Shop episode.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Diggs said. “I’ll rack my brain with this shit at this point….I think it’s more execution than anything. Shit is small little pieces on why it’s not going right… we’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why shit ain’t coming together?

“That’s where you draw some of those questions. I never want to question who I am, I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this shit everything I’ve got. I’m dying on the hill for that.”