Rodger Saffold of the Buffalo Bills was involved in a car accident earlier this month which put his availability for the start of the season in question.

The Bills’ offseason acquisition reportedly suffered injuries to his ribs which forced them to list him on the Non-football Injury list ahead of training camp. The effects of the accident, however, seem relatively minor as head coach Sean McDermott was vocal that Saffold would be back in the fray “in due time”, according to Bills beat reporter for The Athletic Joe Buscaglia.

Via Buscaglia:

McDermott added that they feel confident Saffold will be back in due time

Rodger Saffold figures to be one of the best lowkey acquisitions next season after signing a one-year deal to play for Buffalo. Saffold is a 12-year NFL veteran who played his first nine seasons with the Rams franchise before playing his three with the Tennessee Titans, making the Pro Bowl for the first time last season.

While he’s already up there in age at 34 years old, he’s clearly still operating at a high level and will be ready to make an impact as a starting guard once he overcomes the injuries from his car accident. Saffold has played in 160 contests throughout his career and started in all but three of them.

With the Bills parting ways with Daryl Williams, who started all 17 games for them last season, there’s ample opportunity for Rodger Saffold to fill a void for a Buffalo team with serious Super Bowl aspirations.