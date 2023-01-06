By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell commented on Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury situation, per Ian Rapoport.

“Extraordinary situations bring out extraordinary people, and we continue to see that,” Goodell said. “His improving condition lifted the spirits of the entire league.”

The league recently announced a revamped playoff schedule after the Cincinnati Bengals-Bills Week 17 game was postponed due to the Damar Hamlin situation. The postseason scenarios were recently revealed for the Bengals, Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. Goodell addressed the schedule change, per Tom Pelissero.

“We believe this is a focused approach that would only affect four teams and directly address the potential inequity of 30 teams playing 17 games and two teams playing 16 games,” the NFL commissioner said.

There is no perfect solution for the schedule. The NFL attempted to make the best decision that they could amid the circumstances.

Everyone around the league feels much more comfortable discussing the NFL schedule after it was recently revealed that Damar Hamlin spoke to his teammates via FaceTime. Hamlin is reportedly making progress. But his status will certainly continue to be monitored.

Staying focused on the task at hand will prove to be a challenge for Buffalo following Damar Hamlin’s injury. Buffalo will attempt to take care of business in Week 18 vs. the New England Patriots in what projects to be an emotional affair. The Bills will then try to get the job done in the postseason for Damar Hamlin.

We will continue to provide updates on Damar Hamlin’s status as they are made available.