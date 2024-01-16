Josh Allen and the Bills didn't always sail smoothly over the course of the 2023-2024 NFL season, but almost everything went according to plan on Monday night. The Bills knocked off AFC power Pittsburgh by a final score of 31-17, cementing their status as a Super Bowl contender.

Sean McDermott pointed the spotlight at an unsung Bills hero for his insane TD vs. the Steelers. Allen's performance against Pittsburgh got a ‘best QB' take from his tight end Dalton Kincaid.

After the game, another Bills unsung hero, rookie lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, sung the praises of Allen as only he could.

Allen's Advantage Over Bills Competitors 

O'Cyrus Torrence is a rookie offensive guard who was taken in the second round, pick number 59 overall, out of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

He had high praise for Allen when asked after the Bills' big-time playoff win, stating that he's seen Allen do things that ‘only he can do' over the course of the Bills' season, which netted them the number two seed in the American Football Conference.

“Yup..Sure..special…with a little help though,” one fan responded with on X while highlighting the Bills' blocking up front with a photo comment.

RECOMMENDED
Pittsburgh Steelers George Pickens yells at a referee
Steelers' George Pickens eviscerates refs after loss to Bills -- 'They got it wrong'

Peter Sampson ·

Sean McDermott (bills) with hearts on eyes and Khalik Shakir action shot
Bills' Sean McDermott hails 'special' Khalil Shakir after unbelievable TD vs. Steelers

Rexwell Villas ·

Buffalo Bills Terrel Bernard
Bills' Terrel Bernard avoids serious injury after getting carted off in Steelers clash

Peter Sampson ·

Showdown with Chiefs Awaits 

Allen will need his full complement of skills in both the running and passing games for the next playoff round.

The Bills are set to welcome defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City to their rollicking home field advantage at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY next week.

It will be another chance for Allen to send a message, in person this time, to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes  that he is still an elite talent, capable of beating anyone when he and his Bills teammates play their best football.