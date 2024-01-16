Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills made believers out of fans and teammates alike on Monday.

Josh Allen and the Bills didn't always sail smoothly over the course of the 2023-2024 NFL season, but almost everything went according to plan on Monday night. The Bills knocked off AFC power Pittsburgh by a final score of 31-17, cementing their status as a Super Bowl contender.

Sean McDermott pointed the spotlight at an unsung Bills hero for his insane TD vs. the Steelers. Allen's performance against Pittsburgh got a ‘best QB' take from his tight end Dalton Kincaid.

After the game, another Bills unsung hero, rookie lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, sung the praises of Allen as only he could.

Allen's Advantage Over Bills Competitors

O'Cyrus Torrence is a rookie offensive guard who was taken in the second round, pick number 59 overall, out of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

He had high praise for Allen when asked after the Bills' big-time playoff win, stating that he's seen Allen do things that ‘only he can do' over the course of the Bills' season, which netted them the number two seed in the American Football Conference.

Rookie RG O'Cyrus Torrence on Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run against the Steelers: "It's like every game he does something like man, that's probably only something that he can do." pic.twitter.com/84CLWbjsJE — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 16, 2024

“Yup..Sure..special…with a little help though,” one fan responded with on X while highlighting the Bills' blocking up front with a photo comment.

Yup..sure.. special… With a little help though pic.twitter.com/Uu11OYlgjY — Crazy Thoughts 🐟 (@crazycrazyfolks) January 16, 2024

Showdown with Chiefs Awaits

Allen will need his full complement of skills in both the running and passing games for the next playoff round.

The Bills are set to welcome defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City to their rollicking home field advantage at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY next week.

It will be another chance for Allen to send a message, in person this time, to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that he is still an elite talent, capable of beating anyone when he and his Bills teammates play their best football.