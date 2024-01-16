He did it all when it mattered most.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen truly did it all on Monday in his team's NFL Playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After what was supposed to be the first game of the NFL Playoffs was delayed two days due to inclement weather, the Bills star showed out. Allen threw for 203 yards and three touchdown passes and had a 52-yard scramble for another score in the 31-17 win.

After the game, Bills wide receiver Dalton Kincaid, recipient of one of Allen's touchdown throws, showered Allen in praise, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network:

“Dalton Kincaid on Josh Allen 52-yard rushing TD: ‘I don’t know when it will get normal. But it’s cool to watch. He’s a special player. He’s the best QB in the league.'”

The second-seeded Bills (12-6), who closed the regular season with five straight wins, advance to host Patrick Mahomes – another quarterback who can make the claim for best in the NFL – and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday night.

The two teams have an extensive recent history in the NFL Playoffs. The Bills have wanted a shot at a home playoff game against the Chiefs after their 2020 and ’21 seasons ended with playoff losses at Kansas City.

After an inconsistent season, Allen showed up big time when it mattered the most for the Bills. If he can maintain this level of play next Sunday against the Chiefs – and possibly even further in the playoffs – then more people will likely be agreeing with Kincaid's bold proclamation.