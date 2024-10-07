The Buffalo Bills faced a tense moment on Sunday when star quarterback Josh Allen went down after being tackled and hitting his head on the turf during their game against the Houston Texans.

Allen appeared visibly shaken and remained on the field for several moments, causing concern among teammates and fans. Despite the scare, he was able to rise and make his way to the sideline under his own power. Eventually, he returned to the game but couldn't lead the Bills to a win.

During his media availability session on Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about Allen's status and he responded with what he was told from the team medical staff, via the Bills' official X account.

“Josh was cleared and he went back in the game,” McDermott said in his news conference. “That’s what I know from our medical staff on the sideline.

When asked about the play calling that was unable to propel the Bills to a win over the Texans, McDermott explained that he wanted the ball in Allen's hands.

“I’m not gonna get into that. I don’t think that’s relevant right now,” he said. “I gotta do a better job in that situation.”

“I love Josh with the ball in his hands,” McDermott said. “Efficient offense was the right approach there and I didn’t have us do that … I probably should have run it on the first play and just said, ‘Hey, where are we now?’ Either way, we’re probably gonna have to move the chains one time to not give them a chance.”

Meanwhile, Allen himself praised the aggressive playcalling from McDermott, via Athlon Sports: