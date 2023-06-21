With Leslie Frazier deciding to leave the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McDermott is currently in charge of playcalling duties. But as the Bills look to ensure they have the strongest coaching staff possible, Buffalo has promoted a key member on the defensive side.

Eric Washington is now the Bills assistant head coach/defensive line coach, the team announced. Last season, Washington served as a senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach. The promotion should give him a higher say up the food chain.

Washington has been with the Bills since 2020 as their DL coach. Previously, he served as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2018-2019. He has been a defensive coach in the NFL since 2008.

Even with Washington's promotion, the Bills are without a true defensive coordinator. After three years at the helm, Frazier decided to step away from Buffalo and take a year away from coaching. His absence has left the Bills without a DC ever since.

Before he was a head coach, McDermott had plenty of experience on the defensive side of the ball. He worked as the Panthers defensive coordinator from 2011-2016 and served in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles prior. However, the Bills have succeeded largely through their defense. Even with his experience, McDermott needs to ensure that Buffalo stays atop the league.

Eric Washington will now be much more involved in the defensive strategy. While he might not be a direct replacement for Frazier, Washington will now work closely with McDermott to modify the Bills' defense. Buffalo is hoping the duo can help the team get over their playoff hump.