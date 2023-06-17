Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been on the headlines as of late for the wrong reasons. From his concerns about Stefon Diggs' minicamp absence to a former general manager throwing him under the bus, he just couldn't catch a break.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi dished out some interesting claims on how McDermott has been problematic for the Bills for some time now. He opened up about how McDermott called the play during that infamous 13-second drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs that saw the Bills collapse in overtime.

To recall, despite the fact that the Bills were ahead 36-33, they allowed the Chiefs to march down the field in just two plays. It set up Harrison Butker for a 49-yard field goal, which he completed to tie the game and send it to OT.

Lombardi made it a point to emphasize that McDermott's unwillingness to listen and insistence to be in complete control has resulted in Leslie Frazier's decision to leave the team this offseason.

“I think they have a lot of things going on. Let’s go back to Leslie Frazier's departure, the defensive coordinator right. Sean McDermott wants to call the defensive plays and Leslie Frazier was in charge of that. Now, let's even go further back, 13 seconds in Kansas City, McDermott took over the play calls on the drive that resulted in a field goal and that didn't sit well with Leslie. The next year, he kept calling the defense,” Lombardi revealed.

“But this year, McDermott wants to call the defense, and Leslie, for whatever reason, he said, ‘No. Look that was the agreement we had.' So, he decided to leave and take the sabbatical. So there's a little bit of undercurrent there. … I think there’s some internal combustion happening in that building.”

Those are definitely some serious accusations against Sean McDermott, and it definitely puts him under a negative light among Bills fans. Sure enough, a lot in the Buffalo faithful still remember that 13-second disaster that separated them from the AFC Championship game.

It remains to be seen whether or not McDermott will respond to the allegation thrown at him, though it's worth noting that a lot of people have expressed doubts about Lombardi's claim.