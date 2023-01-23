The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in anti-climactic fashion after a humbling loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Hyped up as the team to beat this year, the AFC East champs were outclassed by reigning AFC champions in the Divisional Round. It was clear that everyone on the team was frustrated after the loss. The one most visibly frustrated was Stefon Diggs, who screamed at Josh Allen and immediately went home after the loss.

Everyone started to call out Stefon Diggs for this “unprofessional behavior” of his. After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the actions of his WR to ESPN. McDermott defended his player, saying that it was a good thing that he was visibly frustrated, especially after a loss like that.

“He’s (Stefon Diggs) a competitive guy. That’s what makes him good is what you saw,” Sean McDermott said. “He’s very competitive, like we all are. We (Bills) work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So, when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

What’s frustrating about the Bills’ season was that they have shown in the past that they can be the best team in the league. Unfortunately… they inexplicably regressed in the last few weeks of the season, including their Wild Card win against the Dolphins. There was hope that they’d find their form in the Divisional Round, but alas, that did not happen.

The Bills now have some soul-searching to do after this embarrassing loss. Where do they go from here? We’ll see what happens to Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Buffalo roster.