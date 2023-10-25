Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris and Baylon Spector have been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced on Twitter.

Dawson Knox being out for the Bills is the most significant, because of the implications it has for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Last week against the New England Patriots, Dalton Kincaid had his best game so far, He caught eight passes and went for 75 receiving yards. He should be more involved in the offense this week against the Buccaneers, as you started to see against the Patriots last week.

Quintin Morris is the third tight end on the roster. It will be interesting to see if there is a practice squad elevation as the Bills and Sean McDermott will be without two of the three tight ends on their roster.

Baylon Spector is a depth linebacker on the Bills' defense. The linebacker room for the Bills has taken some hits this season, mainly with Matt Milano, who is the best player from that unit. It will be interesting to see how the Bills deal with Baylon Spector's absence.

The Bills have entered a bit of a rough stretch as of late. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, narrowly beat a struggling New York Giants team, then got upset by a Patriots team that came into that matchup at 1-5.

This game against the Buccaneers will be big, as the Bills try to move to 5-3 and stay in the race with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.