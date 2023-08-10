Shaq Lawson wants to become a game-changer on the Buffalo Bills' defensive line in the 2023 NFL season.

Lawson feels confident he will fit seamlessly with the Bills' defensive line in 2023. He also gave credit to Bills head coach Sean McDermott for instilling the confidence he needed in his second tour of duty in Buffalo, per The Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran (via NFL.com's Bobby Kownack).

“I'm the dog. I bringing that juice every day. Whatever the coach needs me to do, I'm going to bring it: set the edge, stop the run, take up blocks. That's where I fit in,” Lawson said on Wednesday.

“Last year, I tried to get back to being me, and Coach McDermott has let me be Shaq. He's let me be loud, let me talk junk and stuff like that. I didn't have that in the past. Once I got the confidence last of him saying, ‘Be you, be yourself,' that made me even more comfortable here. I wasn't a pro at the beginning of my career, and once McDermott got here (in 2017), he changed me and made me the pro I am today,” Lawson added.

Shaq Lawson has received a second lease on life with the Bills

Shaq Lawson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bills from 2016 to 2019. He then spent each of the next two seasons with the Bills' AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively.

When Lawson tested the free-agent market after the 2021 NFL season, Bills defensive end Jordan Phillips implored him to re-sign with Buffalo. Phillips' nudge made Lawson sign the contract. Now, in the latter's words, he's enjoying his second tour of duty with Bills Mafia.

Lawson joins a Bills pass rush that features Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, AJ Epenesa, and Boogie Basham this season. Buffalo finished sixth in the NFL with an average of 319.1 yards allowed per game last year. If Lawson and Co. can bring the juice in 2023, they just might win their elusive first Super Bowl title and put their recent postseason heartbreaks behind them.