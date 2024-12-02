Lessoned learned on Sunday night: Don't cross the social media team for the Buffalo Bills. Regardless if you're Stephen A. Smith or any other national personality. Turns out they keep every receipt, and turn it into a savage troll job.

It's what they created after the SNF rout over the San Francisco 49ers. The Bills brought their own avalanche in the 35-10 rout at a snow-covered Highmark Stadium, clinching the AFC East for the fifth straight season.

But next came the social media team with their own version of cold elements. The list of analysts called out by the Bills' social media is a long one. From Rich Eisen, to Emmanuel Acho, all the way to Smith.

Expand Tweet

The Bills' social media team took every recorded clipped on national television, then interweaved it into their newest hype video. Only this time, this video dropped after the Bills secured yet another division crown.

Bills' Josh Allen addresses Chris Collinsworth reported move

Bills franchise QB Josh Allen proudly wore his new hat after the game, with “2024 AFC East champions” now emblazoned.

Allen also delivered a rare feat. He threw a touchdown pass ran one in, but also caught his own touchdown throw. And the latter came through this lateral:

Expand Tweet

That rare scoring feat even left Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in awe. NBC SNF sideline reporter Melissa Stark confirmed to Allen that he did indeed earn a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play. Stark then jokingly revealed a move SNF color commentator Cris Collinsworth did.

“Cris Collinsworth is very excited because he started you on his fantasy team,” Stark told Allen.

And the Pro Bowl QB's response? “I love that. So did I.”

Expand Tweet

Allen's stellar play likely pleased fantasy football owners. He completed 13-of-17 passes in the inclement cold elements. Allen tallied 148 yards through the air, then added 18 yards rushing with the eight-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter. The veteran QB then became one of 10 different Bills players to land on the receiving yardage stats sheet.

But again, a litany of national sports personalities persuaded the latest social media idea for the Bills. Outside of the 49ers dealing with the cold weather, those media pundits also weren't safe from anyone wearing a Bills logo. Clearly, receipts were never tossed out at Orchard Park.