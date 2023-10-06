The Jacksonville Jaguars will make the long trek from Wembley Stadium in London to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to face the Buffalo Bills “on the road.” The Bills are looking to continue their hot start to the season, and the Jaguars are looking to build off last week's international win.

The Bills took down the hottest team in the league last week, the Miami Dolphins, to rise to the top of the AFC East. The Jaguars won the Toy Story game against the Atlanta Falcons to join a four-way tie at the top (or bottom) of the AFC South. Which team will win to keep pace in their division, and whose work from last week will get immediately erased?

How to watch NFL in London: Jaguars vs. Bills

Partially due to the time zone difference, the NFL International Series will continue to air on NFL Network. If you do not have a cable subscription that includes NFL Network, you can sign up for NFL+, the NFL's new streaming service. Or you can watch via fuboTV without an additional subscription.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8| 9:30 a.m. EDT

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London, England

T. channel: NFL Network| Live stream: NFL+, fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Bills -5.5 | O/U 48.5

Jaguars Storylines

The Jaguars handled the Atlanta Falcons last week in London in a “home game” and have stayed across the pond this week to get ready for their “road game” against Buffalo. They'll have a distinct advantage in the sleep department, with their opponents only coming across the Atlantic Ocean this week. Trevor Lawrence and the offense have struggled to keep pace with what's been solid defensive play so far.

In their two losses, the offense failed to score more than 20 points, including a nine-point effort against Kansas City, where their defense only gave up 17. Lawrence hasn't found the same rhythm that he had last year but showed some flashes last week.

Losing this game wouldn't be the end of the world for the Jaguars. They still have six divisional games and have a pretty soft schedule remaining, with the San Francisco 49ers being the only true test after the Bills. The Jaguars face much of the AFC North, NFC South, and their own division, three of the divisions underperforming this year the most.

Their defense played arguably their best game of the season so far against Kansas City, though, so Jacksonville should relish these opportunities to play the class of the NFL and try to cement themselves as legit contenders with a win.

Bills Storylines

Despite the embarrassing loss to the New York Jets minus Aaron Rodgers during Week 1, things have just about gone to plan for the Buffalo Bills so far. They handled a Miami Dolphins team riding high off a 70-point performance the week before that catapulted themselves to the top of the AFC East. All signs should point to them looking to continue that momentum this week. Josh Allen and the offense are on track, and the defense shut down what had been the NFL's most exciting team last week.

The Bills are in an important year for their championship window. Across the last half decade or so, Kansas City has been the cream of the AFC, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills being the next two up. The Bills are the only team that hasn't broken through to a Super Bowl yet.

Consistency across the year will be a great indicator of if this Bills team has what it takes to break through this year, and the added adversity of crossing international borders will make this game a great mental test for the Bills.