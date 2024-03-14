The Buffalo Bills need to crush it in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team’s salary cap situation this offseason meant that they had to say goodbye to several key veterans, including Jordan Poyer, Leonard Floyd, Tre’Davious White, Mitch Morse, and Gabe Davis. Now, if Buffalo hopes to keep its Super Bowl window open, they’ll have to fill these holes in April. And that’s exactly what they do in this Bills three-round 2024 mock draft.
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, although nine of them are on Day 3. Still, this gives the front office plenty of opportunity to bring in bodies or move around the draft board to target players who fill vital needs.
In this Bills three-round 2024 mock draft, the organization does exactly that, bringing in three players to replace Davis, Poyer, and Morse.
Round 1, Pick No. 28: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The Bills have searched for a WR2 to play next to Stefon Diggs since trading for the star wideout in 2020. Gabe Davis was not the answer, and the Bills proved that by letting him walk in NFL free agency. Khalil Shakir stepped up this season as a solid WR3, but that No. 2 with No. 1 potential as Diggs fades still eludes Josh Allen and the Bills.
The 2024 NFL Draft could be historic when it comes to wide receivers. In 2004, the league took seven wideouts in the first round. With Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr., and Troy Franklin, all seeming like first-round locks, it wouldn’t be a shock if two more names came off the board in Round 1 to equal the record.
One more name to add to that list is Florida State WR Keon Coleman to the Buffalo Bills at No. 28.
Coleman is 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, and would be a perfect big target option for Allen across from Diggs. In 2023, the Michigan State transfer caught 50 balls for 658 yards and a staggering 11 touchdowns but was on pace for much more when his QB, Jordan Travis, went down for the season.
Sure, he ran an underwhelming 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he plays much faster on tape and in pads. Coleman can be just what the Bills need if the 40 time doesn’t scare them off.
Round 2, Pick No. 60: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
On to Round 2 in this Bills three-round 2024 mock draft and on to replacing Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. These two formed one of the best safety duos in the NFL over the last half-decade-plus, but with both about to be 33 by draft day, it was time to move one.
Buffalo re-signed Taylor Rapp, so there is one safety. But Damar Hamlin is not ready for the full-time gig. That’s where Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens comes in.
At 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, Kinchens is best as a center fielder, which works out perfectly for the Bills, as Rapp is a glorified linebacker playing safety. Together, these two would make a solid pairing.
Kinchens — like Keon Coleman — ran an unimpressive 40 (4.65 seconds) at the combine but he makes big plays and sees the field incredibly well. The Hurricane playmaker made 11 interceptions over his last two seasons in South Florida. He may not be the next Ed Reed or Sean Taylor, but with his instincts and ability, Kinchens can be the next starting NFL safety from The U.
Round 3, Pick No. 84 via Steelers: C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
But the Bills don’t have a third-round pick this year, you say! That is true. But Brandon Beane has never been afraid to trade up to get the guy he wants, and with two fourths, three fifths, three sixths, and a seventh, the GM has more than enough ammo to get back into the waning picks of Day 2 and get another potential starter for 2024.
The reason the Bills trade up here is to get a Mitch Morse replacement and the last center of a tier who won’t make it to Day 3.
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is a tough, gritty center with good size at 6-foot-4, 298 pounds. More importantly, he’s anchored the Georgia O-line for three seasons and through two national championships. He is a leader and exactly the type of player you want at center.
Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is in a tier by himself at the center position in the 2024 NFL Draft, and then there is West Virginia’s Zach Frazier and Van Pran-Granger. After that, there may not be another rookie starter on the board this year.
Trading into the middle/back of Round 3 if Van Pran-Granger gets that far makes a lot of sense for the Bills. Right now, they plan on moving guard Connor McGovern to center, but that leaves the team needing a starting guard now (sorry, David Edwards). SVPG (working nickname) could slot in Week 1 and, alongside 2023 second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence, he could man the interior of the Bills O-line for years to come.