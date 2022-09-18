NFL Odds: Titans vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022

The Tennessee Titans look to rebound from a disheartening first week as they battle the Buffalo Bills in an early season showdown between two AFC powerhouses. It is time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Titans-Bills prediction and pick.

The Titans are coming off a 21-20 loss at home to the New York Giants. Initially, it looked like a blowout win was near. The Titans led 13-0 at the half, and things were going well. Unfortunately, Tennessee allowed New York to rally and lost due to an impressive play call by new head coach Brian Daboll to go for two points after scoring the last touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 33 passing attempts for 266 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry ran for 82 yards on 21 rushing attempts, a clip of 3.9 yards per rush. Kyle Phillips delivered with six receptions on 66 yards, and Dontrell Hilliard caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills dominated the Rams 31-10. Josh Allen completed 26 of 31 passes with 297 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Also, he rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary rushed eight times for 48 yards. Additionally, Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Davis added four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans are 7-3 against the Bills over the previous 10 games. However, they are 4-6 over the past 10 games in Orchard Park. The last meeting in Orchard Park came in 2018, Allen’s rookie season. Last year, the teams battled to a thrilling 34-31 finish that saw the Titans nailing a victory. The Titans have won the past two games.

Here are the Titans-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Bills Odds

Tennessee Titans: +10 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -10 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-106)

Under: 47.5 (-114)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans are in a situation where they could start 0-2. Likewise, they know how to play the Bills and have implemented the same strategy against them.

Tannehill has 2,531 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 13 career games against the Bills. However, he has a 99.4 passer rating and has thrown for 411 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in two games with the Titans against Buffalo. Tannehill completed 18 of 29 passes for 216 yards last year against Buffalo.

Henry has 334 yards and six touchdowns over four games against the Bills. Additionally, he has scored five touchdowns over the past two games against the Bills. Henry is averaging 83.5 yards per game against the Bills. Last year, he destroyed them for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans traded away A.J. Brown, so they will have new receivers attempting to fight through a tough Buffalo defense. Also, they have their hands’ full heading to Orchard Park.

Tennessee must maintain third-down consistency. The Titans will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and force turnovers. Hence, it worked well for them two years ago when three Buffalo turnovers helped set up a dominating 42-16 win for the Titans.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills dominated the trenches and the game clock but still could beat the Bills. They hope their weapons can get the job done at home as they face the Titans again.

Allen is 2-2 against the Titans with a passer rating of 87.7. Also, he has thrown for 917 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions over four games against the Titans. But Allen has played better over the past two games, with a 93.8 passer rating, 616 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Devin Singletary has not produced against the Titans. Yes, he has rushed 16 times for 52 yards. The Bills will want to get him the ball more to give Allen some rest. Alternatively, Diggs has enjoyed facing the Titans. He has 26 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown over three games. Moreover, he has caught 19 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown over the past two games.

The Bills have had issues with turnovers in these battles. Also, they have run into problems on defense. Do they have a plan to stop Henry? It has not worked out as they imagined over the past few games. Now, Buffalo must find a way to slow the game down and keep Henry off the field.

The Bills will cover the spread if they limit mistakes by Allen and the offense. Ultimately, the defense must stop Henry.

Final Titans-Bills Prediction & Pick

This Monday Night showdown will thrill audiences everywhere. Ultimately, the spread is too high. The Bills likely will win this game, but the Titans are too good not to compete with them. Thus, expect a competitive battle. The Bills may win by a touchdown, which will be due to Allen.

Final Titans-Bills Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans: +10 (-110)