Published December 2, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stefon Diggs is amazing. Every Buffalo Bills fan and fantasy owner of the wide receiver will tell you that. On Thursday, he added yet another highlight to his already long list of highlights this season with a touchdown score against the New England Patriots on the road.

With his touchdown in the second quarter of the game in Foxborough, Diggs has now joined an extremely exclusive club of NFL players who have scored a touchdown in each of his last three visits — as a player for the road team — to Patriots territory, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Alaina Getzenberg). The last player to do it? Marvin Harrison during the mid-2000s.

“Stefon Diggs is the first player to score a touchdown in three straight road games against the Patriots since Marvin Harrison from 2004-06.”

Diggs has been a lethal weapon downfield for the offense of the Bills. Before taking on the Patriots, the 29-year-old wide receiver already has scintillating numbers of 1,110 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 84 receptions — all cracking the top three in the NFL after 12 weeks of football. There’s got to be more coming from Diggs, with still five games remaining for the Bills once they’re done playing against New England.

It is also worth noting that Diggs has once again found the end zone for the third consecutive contest. He had scored a touchdown reception in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns and then again the following week versus the Detroit Lions. This is the second time that he’s pulled off that feat, and he can stretch that streak to four games in Week 14 versus the New York Jets at home.