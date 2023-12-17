Bills' Stefon Diggs fell to injury after making history.

The Buffalo Bills are playing a pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. During the game, Stefon Diggs made team history early in the contest. Unfortunately, he fell to what looked like a scary injury.

Diggs made a brilliant catch that put him over the 1,000-yard mark on the season. As a result, he became the first player in Bills' history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in four consecutive seasons in a row, according to the team's PR team.

“Stefon Diggs has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season, becoming the first player in team history with four consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons.”

Soon after the conclusion of the play, Stefon Diggs was sent to the blue medical tent, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. Luckily though, the star wide receiver was seen walking back to the Bills' bench.

“WR Stefon Diggs just came out of the medical tent. Walking back down the sideline towards the bench.”

The good news though, is that Diggs eventually got back on the field. So, Stefon Diggs did not sustain a serious injury. Josh Allen and the Bills had to breathe a sigh of relief once the superstar wide receiver was green lit to re-enter the game.

Entering Week 15, Diggs has recorded 87 receptions, 993 yards, and eight touchdowns. He quickly got the seven yards he needed to surpass 1,000-yards on the season. So, congratulations to the Bills' superstar wide receiver.

We're just glad the injury was just a scare and nothing more serious. Diggs will continue to be a featured player in this offense. And considering the Bills are making a playoff push, they'll need Stefon Diggs in the lineup.