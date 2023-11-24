Bills safety Taylor Rapp has unsurprisingly been ruled out for this Sunday's game vs. Eagles after being taken off field in ambulance

Tragedy was avoided in last Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Bills safety Taylor Rapp suffered a concussion and was taken off the field in an ambulance, with the diagnosis being a neck injury. Thankfully, his tests came back negative and he returned home.

But Rapp is not going to be cleared for this Sunday's big showdown in Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles. This injury update, which should come as no surprise to fans, was accompanied by other ones that directly impact the team's secondary.

“On radio, {head coach Sean McDermott} rules out CB Dane Jackson and S Taylor Rapp for Sunday,” Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reported on Friday. “Says CB Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol.”

The fact that Rapp even had a chance of suiting up in Philly after the Week 11 scare in Highmark Stadium is deeply encouraging news, but it is always risky to rush a player back from a head injury. The NFL has cracked down on safety since the concussion issues of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season.

Taylor Rapp has recorded 28 combined tackles and one fumble recovery in 11 games for Buffalo in 2023. The former second-round pick, who spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams (including the Super Bowl 56 run), is also a valued contributor on special teams.

The Bills (6-5) have been devastated by injuries throughout the campaign and will have to dig especially deep for their road matchup with the Eagles (9-1). Though, fans should still be extremely grateful that this latest health situation turned out the way it did.