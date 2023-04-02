Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Buffalo Bills made a major addition to their defense when they signed Taylor Rapp. As Rapp begins his tenure in Buffalo, the safety got honest on why he signed with the Bills and what makes the team so special.

Buffalo signed Rapp to a one-year contract this offseason. He’ll be joining a secondary that includes Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Rapp was intrigued by his new secondary mates and was excited to sign with a Bills team holding tremendous upside, via team reporter Maddy Glab.

“I think everyone in the free agency process is trying to find the right fit and right opportunity,” Rapp said. “This is a very special team, very special defense, very special back end, back seven, especially the guys I will be joining in the room in Micah and Jordan.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They are obviously two great players, two former All-Pros and have had great careers,” Rapp continued. “So, just a great opportunity to come in there and contribute in any way I can, just pick them apart and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can from those guys.”

Taylor Rapp has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, earning a Super Bowl ring in the process. The safety has racked up 330 tackles, 23 passes defended and nine interceptions.

Now, Rapp will be joining what has become an impressive Buffalo secondary. Rapp liked what the team had to offer and the pieces already established. Now, he’ll look to make the Bills’ defense even more special than it already is.