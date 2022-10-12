The failed Stefon Diggs trade Bills fans are glad fell through

Since being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has cemented himself as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL. But things almost went very differently for the Bills WR1.

Diggs recently appeared on the Von Cast, his teammate Von Miller’s weekly show on Bleacher Report. While on the show, Diggs revealed that he was almost a member of the New York Jets.

Stefon Diggs was almost traded to another AFC East team? 😳 pic.twitter.com/rr3PED2eax — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 12, 2022

Diggs and Miller were both speaking on their thoughts on Buffalo before joining the team. They both acknowledged that they each had preconceived notions of the city before their arrival, but that their opinions shifted drastically once they arrived.

During the conversation, Diggs stated, “ The first time they tried to trade for me was in the season. I told my agent, “not right now.” Cause you know, people presume, when you’re outside looking in, this was before.”

Diggs then went on to say, “I don’t know about Buffalo, that s— don’t sound right right now. Then after the season, I was like, “man it’s either I go there, or it was like the Jets, or somewhere like that. I was like, “I’m gonna go to Buffalo and see what’s going on.”

Before joining the Bills, Stefon Diggs was a star for the Minnesota Vikings. In his five seasons with the team, he recorded 365 receptions for 4,623 receiving yards and 30 receiving touchdowns.

In his time with the Bills, Diggs has managed to become even better. Through 38 career games, he has recorded 269 receptions for 3,268 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

Had the Vikings chosen to send Diggs to the Jets instead of the Vikings, it is all but guaranteed that the league as a whole would look vastly different. Much of Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s success has come with the arrival of Diggs. On the other side, Diggs could have led the Jets to win more games in the past, taking the team out of contention to select quarterback Zach Wilson in 2021.

It is safe to say that things worked out for both teams. But Allen is glad to have Diggs on his side.