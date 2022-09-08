The insane Bills Mafia invades SoFi Stadium ahead of Thursday Night Football game against Rams

The Buffalo Bills are playing their season opener on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams a long ways away from home. But, that didn’t stop Bills Mafia, who is as dedicated as any fanbase in the NFL, to make the trip out West.

If Wednesday night is any indication, they will be in full force at SoFi Stadium. Footage emerged from a massive meet-up in Hermosa Beach, with hundreds of fans gathering to party and drink.

Via Lindsey Thiry:

Bills mafia has made its way to Southern California ahead of the season opener tomorrow night against the Rams. The current scene in Hermosa Beach. pic.twitter.com/OeR7wljfKR — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 8, 2022

The Bills blue and red are taking over! Obviously, there will be more Rams fans on Thursday night, but Buffalo supporters should make their presence felt. There is a lot of excitement around this group heading into the 2022 campaign. They’re the clear-cut Super Bowl favorite with Josh Allen leading the way, while the Rams are third behind the Buccaneers.

The Bills roster is looking scary once again and with the addition of Von Miller on the defensive side of the ball, they’re going to be a force. It’s a tough start to the season for Sean McDermott’s team though, facing the Rams, Titans, and new-look Dolphins in their first three weeks.

Nevertheless, Bills Mafia will be there to cheer the boys on either way. Hopefully, they have something to celebrate after Thursday’s contest. It won’t be an easy task beating the defending Super Bowl champions, but if there is a team that is capable of doing so, it’s Buffalo. If Allen has a big performance, anything is possible.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET at SoFi.