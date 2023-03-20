Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Buffalo Bills made an underrated addition when they signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield in free agency. As Sherfield prepares to begin his tenure with the Bills, the wide receiver seems more than excited to be catching passes from Josh Allen.

Buffalo signed Sherfield to a one-year contract earlier this offseason. While Sherfield had other opportunities, he still decided to join the Bills. One main draw to Buffalo for Sherfield was having Allen under center. He believes the pair can be an elite combination, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

“If you want to be an elite receiver, come and play with an elite quarterback,” Sherfield said.

Trent Sherfield is coming off a career year with the Miami Dolphins. His 30 receptions, 417 yards and two touchdowns were all career-highs. With Sherfield showing a bit of spark, Buffalo took a chance on the wide receiver hoping he isn’t a fluke.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before last season, Sherfield had been having a very low-key NFL career. He played for the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons and the San Francisco 49ers for one. Outside of his rookie year, where he caught 19 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, Sherfield never caught more than 10 passes, broke 100 yards receiving or scored a touchdown.

Now in Buffalo, Sherfield is turning to Josh Allen to help keep his career afloat. Allen has developed into one of the best passers in the league. His 35 passing touchdowns tied for second most in the NFL.

After his strong play last season, Sherfield is trying to strike the iron while it’s hot. With Allen throwing him passes, Sherfield is looking to only grow as an NFL wide receiver.